PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the biggest businesses in Rhode Island will soon get smaller.

In an SEC filing posted to Hasbro’s website on Monday, the Pawtucket-based toymaker revealed plans to cut 1,100 jobs from its global workforce. Those, along with the 800 layoffs announced earlier this year, are part of a strategic restructuring to “position the business for future growth,” according to the filing.

“While we’re confident in the future of Hasbro, the current environment demands that we do more, even if these choices are some of the hardest we have to make,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks wrote in a memo to the entire staff that was included in the filing.

Cocks said the layoffs will happen over the next year, with the majority occurring over the next six months. Affected employees either were notified already or would be over the next 24 hours, he said in the memo dated 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Some of the employees agreed to participate in Hasbro’s voluntary early retirement program, according to Cocks, while others will be offered “comprehensive packages” that include job placement support.

“I know this news is especially difficult during the holiday season,” Cocks added. “We value each of our team members – they aren’t just employees, they’re friends and colleagues. We decided to communicate now so people have time to plan and process the changes.”

It’s unclear at this time how many of the layoffs involve Hasbro’s local offices.

Hasbro also plans to close its Providence office by January 2025, which the company says is not being used to its full capacity. Those jobs will be moved to the Pawtucket headquarters.