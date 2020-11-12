Harry’s Bar & Burger reopens for dine-in, takeout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After being closed for the past eight months, a local favorite is set to reopen for dine-in and takeout service.

Harry’s Bar & Burger announced its North Main Street location in Providence is now open Monday through Saturday from 11:20 a.m. to 10 p.m.

That location earned its nickname “The OG” for being the original Harry’s restaurant to open its doors back in 2010.

“It was bittersweet reopening OG after having to stay closed for the better half of the year,” co-owner Harrison Elkhay said. “We originally planned on throwing a grand reopening party for our 10th birthday. However, with the current restrictions, we weren’t able to do so.”

Elkhay said they were able to use the time off to renovate and update the restaurant to feel brand new again.

“Most importantly, we are so grateful that we are finally able to reopen our doors and welcome back our friends and family,” Elkhay added. “We wouldn’t still be here today without the continued support from our community.”