Harpoon, Dunkin’ to release new fall-flavored beers

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Dunkin’ and Harpoon are partnering up for the third year in a row to bring beer lovers some brand new fall-flavored brews.

Harpoon plans to bring back its popular Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, while also releasing three new flavors.

The new flavors include Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA, Dunkin’ Maple Creme Blonde Ale and Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter.

Click here to learn more about each of the fall flavors »

“We have elevated our collaboration with Harpoon this fall with three new beers, all made with Dunkin’s iconic coffee, donuts and matcha tea,” Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’ Brian Gilbert said. “Beer, matcha, coffee and donuts, we can’t think of a better combination.”

The Dunkin’ Pumpkin beers are available for purchase in bottles, while the other three are exclusively part of the “Dunkin’ Dozen” mixed pack, which includes three of each of the four flavors.

The new brews will be released nationwide in September.

Beer lovers who are interested in tasting the new brews ahead of their release will have the chance to do so on Aug. 30 during a pop-up “walk-thru” event.

“Our collaborations with Dunkin’ are highly anticipated by our fans each fall, so this year we wanted to help them crack a cold one open just a little earlier,” Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary said. “Our Dunkin’ walk-thru experience takes everything we love about ordering Dunkin’ at a traditional drive-thru with the addition of a first taste of our new beers.”

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online. Those who attend will also receive a free Dunkin’ IPA doughnut filled with Harpoon IPA jelly and topped with a candied malt crumble.