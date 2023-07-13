PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two popular Rhode Island businesses will soon set up shop at the 195 District Park Pavilion.

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission has selected Guild Brewing Company and Seven Stars Bakery to serve as the food and beverage vendors inside the pavilion, which will provide year-round concessions to parkgoers.

“We are thrilled that two well-known and much-loved Rhode Island businesses have been awarded this opportunity,” I-195 Redevelopment District Commission Chairman Marc Crisafulli said. “The park has become a destination in Providence and the pavilion will enhance the experience for everyone who comes to enjoy this beautiful green space in our city.”

The commission is in the process of finalizing contract terms with Guild Brewing Company, and said construction on the pavilion will begin sometime next year.

The pavilion is expected to officially open in early 2025.