Greece must restore its credibility, new prime minister says

1. You don't exactly have to be Karl Rove to know that getting arrested 11 days before an election for allegedly taking bribes is not a great campaign strategy. Nevertheless, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia will test if it's survivable on Sept. 17, when he competes against Paul Coogan and Erica Scott-Pacheco in a first-round vote for the top job in Southeast New England's third-biggest city. While the accusations against Correia in Friday's indictment are disturbing -- Tim White and I detail them here -- they didn't convince the mayor to resign, just like the accusations against him in last year's indictment didn't, either. Don't assume Correia is a political dead man walking just yet: he already survived a recall attempt in March, and Kim Kalunian, who was covering the political fallout Friday, said she was struck by how many pro-Correia signs she saw dotting downtown Fall River properties. ("I don't believe it," one voter told us when asked about Correia. "He's the best mayor we've ever had.") But even if Correia makes it to the general election, he will then need to convince a majority of Fall River voters to support him on Nov. 5 -- when only a third backed him in the recall. (He won because unlike in a regular election, he only needed a plurality of the vote to win the recall.) Whatever happens to Correia, this ongoing stretch of political instability can't be good for Fall River. The city has had three mayors and two mayoral recall elections just since 2014; come January it will either have its fourth mayor in barely five years or a chief executive facing 24 federal counts. That said, not everyone is alarmed. Back in January, Moody's analysts kept Fall River's bond rating at A3, arguing that the recall "is not directly related to city operations" and therefore shouldn't affect the city's financial stability. Time will tell if they were right.