Germany’s Commerzbank plans 4,300 job cuts in restructuring

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. The summerlong food fight between IGT and Twin River over the Rhode Island Lottery's lucrative technology contract has left many people scratching their heads. (It's also leaving two dozen lobbyists a good deal richer.) So the Senate Finance Committee's initial hearing Thursday was a bit of a reset for the discussion. We're now in Year 16 of Governor Carcieri's original 20-year deal with IGT (which was then GTECH, a homegrown company). Over that time IGT has become deeply embedded in the Lottery's operations as manager of its central system -- from providing the computers that spit out Powerball tickets to managing all the slot machines at the state-owned casinos. Rhode Island's gambling revenue has soared over those years, from under $250 million to almost $400 million. But it has also left the state in a bit of a pickle; Lottery leaders now warn the complexity of transitioning IGT's system to a different company poses a major risk. (Think UHIP, but for slots.) If that's the case, though, how much leverage does the state really have over IGT, and how aggressive are Lottery leaders in policing such a close partner? Moreover, should Rhode Island be entering into such long contracts at all, particularly without a competitive bidding process? Governor Raimondo argues that in exchange for that -- plus roughly $50 million a year in fees for IGT -- the state gets to be one of the company's regional hubs with a downtown tower and 1,007 workers. Are the quality of IGT's services and the quantity of its local jobs worth the price? Twin River doesn't think so. There's no doubt the casino operator has successfully sown doubt about the IGT deal; it's not as clear the company has convinced lawmakers to take the risk of awarding it its first-ever gaming technology contract. Judging by the current mood on Smith Hill, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this fight drag on for months.