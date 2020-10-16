German utility restores water supply to Tesla after stoppage

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Cranston is ground zero for local politics this autumn, with the state's two most consequential races both taking place in Rhode Island's No. 2 city. The main event is the House District 15 clash between Nick Mattiello and Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, which will decide for the whole state whether Rhode Island will see a new speaker for the first time since 2014. But just as important for the future of Cranston are the choices voters make about City Hall. There will be a lot of new leadership there no matter who wins: Allan Fung is term-limited after 12 years as mayor, and five of the nine City Council seats will be held by newcomers as of January. The highly competitive race to replace Fung pits a former city councilor, Democrat Maria Bucci, against a current one, Republican Ken Hopkins. During their first televised debate, taped Friday as this week's edition of Newsmakers, Bucci cast herself as a fresh face with new ideas and a website full of plans to build a post-Fung Cranston. "It's not changing the way we're doing things; it's doing things better and being ready for 2021," she said. Hopkins is running as Fung 2.0, tying himself closely to the durably popular incumbent and pledging to continue his policies. Asked to give Fung a letter grade for his tenure, Hopkins replied enthusiastically, "A-plus-plus-plus-plus." (After a little hemming and hawing, Bucci gave Fung a "B.") Bucci has spent a large amount of money already -- $232,000 -- and could benefit from voters looking for a change, as well as presidential-year Democratic turnout. Hopkins has spent considerably less -- $130,000 so far -- but one advantage he has is his years as an educator at Cranston East, which could help him cut Bucci's margin in the Democratic wards even as he racks up votes in the city's more GOP-friendly west.