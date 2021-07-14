George’s of Galilee to unveil Charlie O’s Tiki Tavern

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Charlie O’s is coming back — in a way.

George’s of Galilee announced it will unveil the new Charlie O’s Tiki Tavern on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Charlie Samaras, known as Charlie O, says he is very excited to resurrect the charm and hospitality that he brought to Charlie O’s when he first purchased it in 1990.

“I am so proud to be able to see my Charlie O’s sign on our tiki bar smiling down on me. That ensures that the memories will never go away,” Samaras said.

Charlie O’s abruptly shut down in June 2019.

Kevin Durfee, the owner of George’s of Galilee, says they were able to acquire the tavern’s original sign and “will be putting it to good use.”

“George’s of Galilee and Charlie O’s have had a unique relationship,” Durfee added. “My father owned the building where the former Charlie O’s was located. My father ran a very successful bar called Barnaby’s Landing back in the late 70s and early 80s.”

Durfee says George’s of Galilee has been fortunate enough to be able to offer its guests the option to sit at their beachside tiki bars while waiting for their table.