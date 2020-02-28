General Motors to add 1,200 workers at 2 Michigan factories

Happy Leap Day! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. The biggest stories are often the ones you don't see coming. Coronavirus certainly fits the bill. The first New York Times article about the outbreak appeared on Jan. 6, but only in the past week or so has the epidemic exploded into the world's top story -- and triggered the worst stock market selloff since the financial crisis. A wise assessment of risk, or an overreaction? R.I. Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott errs on the side of caution. "We currently have no cases in Rhode Island, but we are absolutely preparing for having cases," she said during Friday's taping of Newsmakers. "We are preparing for it being 'when' and not 'if.'" The Health Department has set up a system to gather and follow up on reports about patients, implemented a self-quarantine program, sent providers updates about treatment and testing, and worked to coordinate across the health system. So how should the average person be thinking about it all? "Number one, I am psychologically preparing myself for the fact that this epidemic is going to get worse," Brown University's Dr. Adam Levine said on Newsmakers. "We're going to have more cases in the U.S., we're going to have a case in Rhode Island -- I'm preparing myself to watch your news show and hear about the first cases in Rhode Island so that when it happens I'm not scared and I'm not freaked out. That I think is really important for everyone to think about." Number two: have a backup plan if you or your family members get sick and need to stay home. "The most important way that we can prevent spread of this disease," Levine said, "is by people who are sick staying home and not spreading the disease to their coworkers, their schoolmates and theirs neighbors." Number three: wash your hands. A lot. "It is the most effective way to prevent yourself from getting this disease and to prevent others from getting the disease from you," he said.