Gas prices down one cent in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — Gas prices are down about one cent in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

AAA said Monday the average price for gas in Massachusetts is down from $2.08 per gallon last week to $2.07.

In Rhode Island, the not-for-profit auto club said the average gas price is down from $2.09 per gallon last week to $2.08.

Gas prices in both states are lower than the current national average and compared to the same point last year.

AAA said states ramping up travel restrictions and rolling back the economic reopening process has led to weaker demand and cheaper gas prices.