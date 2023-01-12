NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular diner in Newport will soon close its doors for good.

In a social media post Wednesday, Gary’s Handy Lunch confirmed the restaurant’s last day open will be Feb. 12.

“We have decided it is time for our next chapter,” the post reads. “We are grateful for all of our customers that have become like an extended family over these many years.”

12 News reached out to owner Gary Handy regarding the decision to close.

Handy said he’s closing his Thames Street business ahead of his retirement.

Gary’s Handy Lunch is open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.