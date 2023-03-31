PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Place mall is set to lose one of its longest tenants.

Gap, which is on the second floor near Boscov’s, will soon close up shop. The store recently posted signs on its windows advertising a 30% off sale.

The signs are simple, yet effective.

“Get it before it’s gone — This location is closing,” one sign reads.

“Entire store on sale,” another sign states.

The clothing retailer announced back in 2020 that it planned on closing 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America by the end of 2023. Since then, the retailer’s store count has shrunk from 1,027 to 912. By the end of this year, Gap hopes to consolidate even further by closing an additional 46 stores.

The store opened back in 1999 and was one of the first businesses to call Providence Place home, according to The Providence Journal.

The Banana Republic stores in Providence and Newport remain open and don’t appear to be impacted at this time. Gap still has stores in both Cranston and Newport.