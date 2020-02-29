Future of Silver City Galleria remains uncertain

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — What does the future hold for Taunton’s Silver City Galleria?

The once-bustling shopping center is now a shell of its former self, with many tenants having left since the mall was sold last year.

Outside of the anchors like Dick’s Sporting Goods and a movie theater, only three storefronts were occupied when Eyewitness News paid a visit on Friday; one of the stores was preparing to close on Saturday while another plans to stay open until April, according to the employees inside.

Eyewitness News reached out to mall management for comment but had not heard back as of late Friday night.

Mayor Shaunna O’Connell’s office released a statement noting how the Galleria is the latest in a line of local malls that have fallen into decline in recent years.

“The Galleria Mall property is privately owned property. The demise of malls has been an ongoing occurrence across the state. The Galleria Mall has been in decline for some time. We will actively work to transform this area for the future of our city and we look forward to the many possibilities.”

In the above video, Eyewitness News catches up with a customer who’s working to preserve the Silver City Galleria’s history.