SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — After a fire destroyed a longtime Lincoln furniture store in December, the owners have found a new location just one town over.

In a Facebook post, the owners said Knock on Wood Furniture will relocate to 90 Douglas Pike in Smithfield.

“We have some things to do to make the store an even better location to visit and we are excited to soon be able to see our customers and serve them in a personable way,” the post read.

Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV

Knock on Wood’s website indicates current orders are still being filled and new orders are being accepted, despite the fire that destroyed its storefront.

“It has been a challenging experience these last several weeks and we are grateful for the love and support from our customers and community,” the post continued.

Firefighters rushed to the Lonsdale Avenue store in the late evening of Dec. 1 to find the building completely engulfed. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Fisher told 12 News the wood, lacquer and other combustible materials inside the building caused the flames to spread quickly.

The building was deemed a total loss and demolished a short time later.

The owners have not yet announced a target date for the reopening in Smithfield.