WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Frontier Airlines will no longer be offering flights out of T.F. Green International Airport starting next spring.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) said in a statement Wednesday that the low-cost airline will cease operations at T.F. Green in April 2023.

Frontier has been offering flights to and from Denver, Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham in the summer, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa in the winter, and Orlando year-round since 2017.

With the exception of Denver, RIAC said each of the routes will be available through other airlines, which will minimize the impact for travelers.

It’s unclear why Frontier is leaving T.F. Green, but RIAC said “the airline is hopeful to return in the future.”

Despite the eventual loss of Frontier, RIAC said Sky High Aviation Services Dominicana will begin offering twice-a-week charter flights to the Dominican Republic next month.

Sky High will fly to and from T.F. Green on Mondays and Fridays beginning Dec. 12. The flights will be offered through Jan. 20, which is when the airline will decide whether to continue offering flights should there be adequate demand.