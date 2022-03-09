WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting this spring, Frontier Airlines will have two new nonstop routes out of T.F. Green International Airport, with flights as low as $49 available.

The airline said the flights to Denver and Raleigh-Durham will operate seasonally.

“With the addition of these new routes, we will offer service to eight destinations from Providence,” Frontier Senior Vice President Danile Shurz said in a news release. “Today’s announcement is a reflection of our very strong commitment to provide consumers in the region with Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service.”

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE Raleigh-Durham April 28, 2022 4x weekly $49 Denver April 28, 2022 3x weekly $49 Courtesy: Frontier Airlines

“These are exciting times for travelers to and from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the R.I. Airport Corporation. “With so many eager to return to leisure travel, we’re thrilled to welcome new routes to new destinations from Frontier Airlines.”

