Frontier adds 2 more destinations from Rhode Island airport

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Frontier Airlines has established new routes from Rhode Island to Atlanta and Philadelphia, airport officials said.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp. says the flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick to Atlanta started Monday and the flights to Philadelphia are starting Tuesday.

The Atlanta flights will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the Philadelphia flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Frontier now offers six nonstop Providence routes.

The other destination are Orlando, Tampa and Miami in Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.