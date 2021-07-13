Frontier adds 2 more destinations from Rhode Island airport

Business News

by: The Associated Press


FILE – In this June 10, 2020 file photo, a Frontier Airlines jet heads down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport as travelers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus in Denver. Fans of Frontier Airlines can now buy a piece of the budget carrier. Frontier shares were expected to begin public trading Thursday, April 1, 2021, and company executives are hoping to get a tailwind from what seems to be a recovery in air travel. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Frontier Airlines has established new routes from Rhode Island to Atlanta and Philadelphia, airport officials said.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp. says the flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick to Atlanta started Monday and the flights to Philadelphia are starting Tuesday.

The Atlanta flights will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the Philadelphia flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Frontier now offers six nonstop Providence routes.

The other destination are Orlando, Tampa and Miami in Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

