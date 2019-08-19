End of an era: RI’s last Friendly’s restaurant closes

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI. (WPRI) — Patrons hoping for some ice cream or a meal at the Friendly’s restaurant in North Providence were instead greeted by a sign on the door informing them the restaurant has closed permanently.

“We apologize for disappointing you on this visit, but this location is now closed for business,” the sign read.

The restaurant – located on Mineral Spring Avenue – was the last Friendly’s location in Rhode Island.

The note said the chain was working to place employees at other locations if they wanted to stay with the company. It also said it was providing short-term financial assistance for those who want to find new opportunities in the area.

Friendly’s referred customers to other locations in Attleboro and Swansea.

“We appreciate your patronage over the years and for allowing us to try and make the world friendly, one scoop at a time,” the note said.

The restaurant chain has been closing stores over the past few years, including locations in Warwick and Seekonk.