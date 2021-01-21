Friendly’s restaurant chain sale finalized after bankruptcy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Friendly’s restaurant chain has finalized its sale after filing for bankruptcy in November.

The Springfield Republican reported Thursday that the chain known for its ice cream sundaes has been sold to Amici Partners Group.

There are more than 130 Friendly’s restaurants still open, and employees at corporate-owned locations are expected to be retained.

Friendly’s has closed 300 locations over the past decade and was trying to grow its take out and delivery business before the pandemic hit.

Amici says it will introduce new ice cream flavors and other new menu items at Friendly’s locations.

The last Friendly’s restaurant in Rhode Island closed in August 2019, but there are still locations open in Attleboro, Fall River, North Dartmouth and Swansea.