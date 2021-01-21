Friendly’s restaurant chain sale finalized after bankruptcy

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Friendly's Restaurant closes last location in Rhode Island.

Friendly’s Restaurant closes last location in Rhode Island.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Friendly’s restaurant chain has finalized its sale after filing for bankruptcy in November.

The Springfield Republican reported Thursday that the chain known for its ice cream sundaes has been sold to Amici Partners Group.

There are more than 130 Friendly’s restaurants still open, and employees at corporate-owned locations are expected to be retained.

Friendly’s has closed 300 locations over the past decade and was trying to grow its take out and delivery business before the pandemic hit.

Amici says it will introduce new ice cream flavors and other new menu items at Friendly’s locations.

The last Friendly’s restaurant in Rhode Island closed in August 2019, but there are still locations open in Attleboro, Fall River, North Dartmouth and Swansea.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community