Friendly’s files for bankruptcy, agrees to sell restaurants

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — An iconic Massachusetts-based ice cream chain has filed for bankruptcy again.

Friendly’s Restaurants announced Sunday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Amici Partners Group, LLC, which invests in and runs restaurants.

Nearly all of Friendly’s 130 corporate-owned and franchised locations are expected to remain open subject to COVID-19 limitations. The transaction is also expected to keep thousands of corporate-owned restaurant team member and franchisee jobs.

The last Friendly’s restaurant in Rhode Island closed last August, but there are still locations open in Attleboro, Fall River, North Dartmouth, and Swansea.

Friendly’s has asked the Bankruptcy Court for a hearing in mid-December to approve the sale and confirm the Chapter 11 plan.

“Over the last two years, Friendly’s has made important strides toward reinvigorating our beloved brand in the face of shifting demographics, increased competition, and rising costs,” FIC Restaurants CEO George Michel said. “Unfortunately, like many restaurant businesses, our progress was suddenly interrupted by the catastrophic impact of COVID-19, which caused a decline in revenue as dine-in operations ceased for months and re-opened with limited capacity.”

Friendly’s first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2011.

“We believe the voluntary bankruptcy filing and planned sale to a new, deeply experienced restaurant group will enable Friendly’s to rebound from the pandemic as a stronger business, with the leadership and resources needed to continue to invest in the business and serve loyal patrons, as well as compete to win new customers over the long-term.” Michel added.