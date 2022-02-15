PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars are currently ranked No. 8 in the country for college basketball, and local businesses are riding the wave of their success.

The Friars are looking to make a run deep into March, and their historic season is bringing fans near and far to local businesses in the city.

Executive Director of the Rhode Island Sports Commission John Gibbons said Tuesday night’s game against Villanova is a saving grace for downtown Providence, which has struggled to stay afloat throughout the pandemic.

“We’re hurting during the week because corporate travel is down, anytime we can get an impact like this in the city on a Tuesday it’s a great event for everybody,” Gibbons said.

Antonio Goncalves, executive chef of Trinity Brewhouse, tells 12 News big games like this one are a huge boost during slower weeks.

“It’s the like the whipped cream on top of the cake,” Goncalves said. “We like the midweek games because with business being the way it is and people still kind of skittish about going out, it’s nice to have a game of the week.”

Friars are scheduled to tip-off against the wildcats at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, 12 News will debut PC Hoops with Coach Cooley. Each week, PC head coach Ed Cooley will break down plays and analyze upcoming games.