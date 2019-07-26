Former Benny’s in Warwick to become Dave’s Marketplace

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Shore Road location that’s had an anchor store on-site for decades is now set to take on a new location for a local supermarket chain.

Dave’s Marketplace will be moving into the site at 2574 West Shore Road, which was a Benny’s for more than 50 years, according to Gregg Perry, a spokesperson for Carpionato Group, the commercial real estate agent that owns the property.

The supermarket will be moving down the road from a current location.

The new Dave’s will take up about 33,000 square feet of the 50,000 currently on-site, Perry said Friday morning. Another building, about 6,500 square feet in size, will also be built for more retail development.

“Assuming all goes well with the master plan approval process,” the new Dave’s location “should be open by fall 2020,” Perry said.

When the longtime Rhode Island discount store chain closed, Carpionato announced in 2017 it would buy 29 Benny’s store locations.