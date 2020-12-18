For many businesses ordered to close during RI’s pause, Monday can’t come soon enough

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Friday that starting next week, businesses that were closed during the state’s three-week pause can begin to slowly reopen.

Gyms, casinos and indoor recreational facilities were among the businesses that were ordered to close throughout the pause, all of which are allowed to reopen Monday.

“It’s clear that your cooperation, the pause has saved lives and enabled us to get control over our situation,” Raimondo said.

For many businesses affected by the pause, Monday can’t come soon enough.

“We hope that people feel comfortable enough to come back,” Denise Chakoian, owner of Core Cycle Fitness Lagree, said, adding that she’s excited to reopen and see her clients again.

Chakoian said while her fitness studio, located in Providence, was one of many ordered to close during the pause, she believes that, because she operates in such a controlled environment, her business shouldn’t have been included.

“We are a fitness boutique, so we typically do group fitness classes by appointment only and we also do a lot of personal training here one-on-one,” she said. “Small studios, whether it’s yoga, pilates or small CrossFit studios, are considered big box gyms, and we’re all lumped into that category, but I am not that and I know a lot of others aren’t that as well.”

She said that’s part of the reason she’s confident she has a safe system that’s working.

“We have a very strict policy here, we have almost the same groups of people who work out together every day,” she said.

Starting Monday, restaurants will also be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, however, all bar areas must remain closed.