PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fogo De Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse chain, is preparing to open its first restaurant in Rhode Island.

The new restaurant recently moved into the prominent street-level space that used to house Joe’s American Grill & Bar.

Fogo De Chão is expected to officially open its doors on Monday.

The steakhouse will feature an open-air churrasco grill, where guests can sit and watch chefs butcher, prepare and cook dry-aged meats over an open flame.

It also boasts a riverfront outdoor patio, as well as an expansive indoor dining room with a seasonal salad, charcuterie and soup bar. Bar Fogo will also offer signature cocktails, Brazilian bears and South American wines.

This will be Fogo De Chão’s first restaurant in Rhode Island. The steakhouse chain also has two Boston-based restaurants, which are located in Copley Square and Burlington Mall.