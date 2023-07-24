CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Five Below is preparing to open two new stores in Rhode Island, 12 News has learned.

The value retailer plans on opening a store at the Cranston Parkade later this year, Paolino Properties announced Monday.

The store will be located next to The Shoe Dept., which is on the Stop and Shop side of the plaza.

Five Below will also open a store in East Providence’s Wampanoag Plaza, according to the Sterling Organization. The new store will be located in between the Dollar Tree and Rainbow.

An opening date has not yet been announced for either store.

Five Below is best known for selling a variety of items for $5 or less. The retailer also sells “Five Beyond” extreme value items for between $6 and $25.

Rhode Island is already home to three Five Below stores in Lincoln, Smithfield and Warwick.