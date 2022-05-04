WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The highly anticipated BJ’s Market is slated to open this Friday.

Peter Frangie, a spokesperson for BJ’s Wholesale Club, tells 12 News the new Warwick location won’t look anything like the company’s other locations.

Frangie said BJ’s Market is designed to be much cozier than the company’s warehouse-style stores.

“We want to be more of a ‘lunchbox shop’ … for the mom and dad that are driving home and say, ‘oh wait a minute, we need to fill the kids’ lunchboxes tomorrow,’ this is the place that they can come,” Frangie explained.

BJ’s Market is also intended to be a much easier and more convenient experience for members.

“We’ve already got our two big clubs in Coventry and Johnston, but this is in the middle of all that,” Frangie said. “So it’s maybe a more convenient location for some of our members.”

BJ’s Market has set up shop in the old Toys ‘R’ Us building on East Avenue, which is directly across from the plaza that houses Kohl’s, Walmart and At Home, among other businesses.

“We’re really excited to bring this to our members,” Frangie said. “It’s a wonderful thing. It’s wonderful to be part of this community.”

Frangie said BJ’s Market will serve as an innovation lab for the company, which means the location will test new products, assortments, displays and customer service enhancements.

The market is 30% smaller than existing stores. 12 News got an inside look at BJ’s Market before opening day.

(Story continues below gallery.)

While BJ’s Wholesale Clubs can be overwhelming for some customers, BJ’s Market has a completely different, and more petite, set up and style.

The shelves and aisles are less daunting than the ones at the store’s warehouse-like counterparts, and while members can still buy in bulk, there are also smaller portions of products available.

New features, according to Frangie, include a tasting bar, which will allow members to sample new products, and an Express Pay option for those looking to avoid waiting in long lines at checkout.

Frangie said the company is excited to offer something new to its customers, and they’re hoping members will not only be receptive, but also tell them what they like and don’t like about the first-of-its-kind location.

BJ’s Market is set to open at 8 a.m. Friday.