PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and Attorney General’s Office are holding their third and final public meeting on the proposed merger of the two largest hospital groups in the state.

Lifespan and Care New England are currently seeking state and federal regulatory approval to combine as one organization after previous merger attempts fell apart. The combined entity would dominate Rhode Island health care, providing roughly 80% of hospital services in the state and employing more than 23,000 workers.

Thursday’s meeting will be held over Zoom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meeting ID: 94511682732

94511682732 Meeting Passcode: 7874280

7874280 +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 US Toll

Written comments are also being accepted through Friday, Feb. 11. The AG’s office said more than 500 people in total attended the first two virtual meetings to offer comments on the proposal.

At the state level, the merger needs the blessing of both the Health Department and Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Lifespan and Care New England are also awaiting a decision from the Federal Trade Commission about whether the agency will challenge the merger as anticompetitive or allow it to move forward.