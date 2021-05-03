Fidelity Investments to expand RI workforce, adding 500 new jobs

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders looking for work have some new opportunities to apply for, courtesy of Fidelity Investments.

The company plans to create 500 new jobs at its Smithfield campus by opening a new regional center for its personal investing business, Fidelity’s vice president of personal investing Mark Barlow announced Monday along with Gov. Dan McKee and other state leaders.

Fidelity currently employs roughly 3,200 people in Rhode Island.

Hiring for the new positions will begin immediately and continue over the next few quarters.

Applicants do not need to be licensed financial professionals to be hired, officials said. Fidelity is seeking candidates with strong customer service skills, such those who have worked in industries like hospitality and retail, for both entry-level and leadership roles.

Visit fidelitycareers.com to apply and learn more.