Federal Hill restaurants to offer delivery services due to coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While the coronavirus is keeping some residents cooped up at home, restaurants on Federal Hill are now ready to “bring the Hill to you.”

The 20 restaurants on Federal Hill will soon be adding to or expanding their delivery service options, according to President Federal Hill Commerce Association Rick Simone.

“All of Federal Hill will continue to offer the best in hospitality for our guests to enjoy while dining with us,” Simone said in a statement.

The announcement came soon after Mayor Jorge Elorza declared a state of emergency for the city of Providence.

The list of restaurants offering delivery services will soon be available on the Federal Hill website.

