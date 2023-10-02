PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rory’s Market and Kitchen in Providence will soon close its doors after roughly a year in business.

In a social media post Monday, the owners explained that the sudden closure is due to “personal reasons.”

“Farewell, Providence,” the post reads. “This past year has been filled with love, support and unforgettable moments. We are so grateful for each and every one of you who made it possible. Your loyalty and smiles have warmed our hearts and made this journey in Providence truly special.”

Rory’s Market and Kitchen first opened back in September 2022 on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building.

The Washington Street location was Rory’s third store overall and the first outside Massachusetts. The other two stores are located in Dennis Port and Mashpee.

The independently-owned grocery store chain is known for selling locally grown and organic produce, meats, cheeses, beverages, vitamins, personal hygiene and household items.