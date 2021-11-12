Famous New Bedford donut shop to open under new name

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Ma’s Donut Shop is going away.

The New Bedford staple is going to keep selling donuts — just under a different name.

The shop plans to soon reopen as Grand-MA’s Donuts and Coffee Shop after the Ma’s Donuts in Middletown threatened a lawsuit because they own the trademark, despite opening nearly 40 years after the New Bedford one.

In May, the owners of the New Bedford shop posted on Facebook saying, “We are working hard at bringing you back the classic, no gimmick donuts and coffee that you have all loved and grown up with. We are incredibly saddened by this unfortunate event, but we promise to stick to our roots and provide you all with the classic real donut shop taste, smell, and feel you all deserve.”

“We promise this, name or no name, no one and we mean no one, will ever beat the taste and feel of our classic donuts,” the post continued.

At this time, it’s unclear when the new shop will open.