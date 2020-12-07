Famed Providence restaurant Gracie’s files for bankruptcy; plans to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One of Providence’s best-known restaurants has filed for bankruptcy, as restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic take a heavy toll on one of the capital city’s most important industries.

Court documents show Gracie’s Ventures Inc., the parent company of Gracie’s on Washington Street as well as the nearby café Ellie’s, filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Nov. 30. The company reported over $1 million in liabilities owed to over 50 creditors, including $614,663 tied to two emergency U.S. Small Business Administration loans given out during the pandemic.

Ellen Slattery, who opened Gracie’s in 1998 and remains its owner, said filing for Chapter 11 will allow the company to restructure its balance sheet, and is “the only way” her establishment can survive.

“We need relief so we can continue to grow Gracie’s Ventures in a positive direction and come out of this stronger to withstand what we are headed for in our industry for years to come,” Slattery told 12 News in an email. “We will continue to persevere. If any team has the grit to do it, we do.”

Gracie’s will remain closed for the month of December due to the tightened restrictions imposed by Gov. Gina Raimondo amid rising coronavirus cases, but Slattery said she hopes to reopen in January “depending on industry regulations at the time.” Ellie’s remains open for takeout and holiday orders.

“We have been a part of the community for 22 years,” Slattery said. “We have fought through the recession, 9/11, guests feeling unsafe to come downtown. We have built a network of dedicated farmers, friends, and family in the community. We work to give back to our community and those in need. We are here to keep fighting.”

