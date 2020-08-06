CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Fall River sewing company to provide 200 new jobs in COVID-19 expansion

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River-based Merrow Manufacturing is hoping to hire 200 people as it expands once again to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The manufacturing company is best known for its sewing machines, but back in April it shifted to making surgical gowns and masks, ultimately hiring an additional 85 employees.

CEO Charlie Merrow said he’s currently looking to hire another 45 employees and next month will launch a job training program to find 155 more.

“We’ve got 200 new jobs and $1 million of new equipment that will be installed next week,” Merrow said. “That’s part of a larger program of investment that will be happening throughout the rest of the year.”

To find out more on the job openings, email working@merrow.com or message the company on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/3/2020: Craig Levis, Coventry Superintendent of schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour