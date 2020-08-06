Fall River sewing company to provide 200 new jobs in COVID-19 expansion

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River-based Merrow Manufacturing is hoping to hire 200 people as it expands once again to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The manufacturing company is best known for its sewing machines, but back in April it shifted to making surgical gowns and masks, ultimately hiring an additional 85 employees.

CEO Charlie Merrow said he’s currently looking to hire another 45 employees and next month will launch a job training program to find 155 more.

“We’ve got 200 new jobs and $1 million of new equipment that will be installed next week,” Merrow said. “That’s part of a larger program of investment that will be happening throughout the rest of the year.”

To find out more on the job openings, email working@merrow.com or message the company on its Facebook page.