Fall River discount store to close in the new year following owners’ retirement

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A popular Fall River discount store will be closing up shop in May after nearly 20 years.

Frugal Franks, located on Shove Street, posted to Facebook Monday that, on May 1, the owners plan to retire.

The family-owned discount store opened its doors in 2001 and sells a variety of items, including groceries, pet food and supplies, toys, home decor, clothing and furniture.

The owners thanked their customers for their patronage, business and loyalty.

“You have made us feel appreciated and honored to be there to help you save and stretch your money,” the owners said in a Facebook post. “We have been honored to have customers like you. Many of you have become more than just paying customers. You have become friends and family.”

Dozens of customers commented on the post, congratulating the owners on their retirement and sharing memories of bargain hunting at the store.

All the way up until its closure, the store will be having a retirement sale that includes 25% off clearance.

The owners also encouraged customers to stop by not only to take advantage of the deals but to say goodbye as well.