Expert: Fireworks shortage shouldn’t impact 4th of July displays in RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and experts are encouraging everyone who plans to buy fireworks to do so early.

That’s because there’s a firework shortage, primarily caused by a lack of workers and high shipping costs, according to Vice President of Atlas PyroVision Entertainment Group Matt Shea.

“The issues that we are having as an industry is that there will be fewer fireworks available for the retail customers this year,” Shea said.

The reason shipping costs have skyrocketed, according to Shea, is because containers aren’t returning to China as fast as they typically do.

“There’s been such a high volume of consumer retail spending in the United States,” Shea said. “A lot of containers are still on ships that are waiting to get into ports.”

As far as local Fourth of July displays go, Shea said those shouldn’t be affected by the shortage because many professional fireworks display companies, like Atlas, weren’t able to light off last year’s supply.

“Last year, display fireworks companies used only about 5-to-10% of all the fireworks they had ordered over the previous year for the summer of 2020,” Shea explained. “We really didn’t have to order anything for the display fireworks [this year].”

Display fireworks aren’t the only type that are in short supply. Walter Mandeville, owner of Firework Connection in Tiverton, tells 12 News he’s been seeing a shortage of ground fireworks too.

Mandeville said his distributors have limited the amount of merchandise he’s allowed to order to 30% of what he typically purchases.

“Some companies have even taken away backorders, so we have to keep reordering as fast as they get new stuff,” Mandeville said. “Without backorders, it’s a lot harder to get stuff.”

Since he’s limited in what he can reorder this season, Mandeville said he fully expects to run out of certain products.

“There are things on these tables that will run out because you can’t get them again this year,” he said of his inventory.

Shea said those looking to buy retail fireworks this year should shop around now while stores are fully stocked.

“If you wait until the second, third and Fourth of July for picking up your fireworks from your local fireworks vendors, then you’re going to run into a problem with selection,” he said. “As the old saying goes: the early bird gets the worm.”

Currently, ground fireworks are the only kind that can be sold in Rhode Island. Firecrackers, rockets, mortars or any other device that launches a projectile are banned. All types of fireworks remain banned in Massachusetts.