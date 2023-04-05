FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — A popular pizza shop in Freetown will soon be shutting down for good.

Everybody’s Pizza wrote on Facebook that its last day of business will be Friday, April 7.

“This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, we feel it is the best course of action for us at this time,” the restaurant wrote.

The restaurant has been serving up pizza, subs, burgers, fried chicken and seafood since the 1970s.

“We will cherish the memories and the relationships we have built with all of you,” the post continued. “We hope that you will continue to support small businesses in your community and that our paths may cross again in the future.”