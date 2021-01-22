‘Everybody needs a laugh right now’: East Providence comedy club back open for business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What’s something that’s said to be contagious but is also considered one of the best medicines around?

The answer, of course, is laughter, and that’s what the Comedy Connection in East Providence is hoping will once again fill their venue this weekend.

Cory Brailsford, one of the owners of Comedy Connection, said it’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 took over their business plans.

He said booking different shots and selling tickets hasn’t been a walk in the park.

“It was a challenge,” Brailsford said. “We schedule out six months in advance, sometimes longer. Hundreds and hundreds of shows throughout however many weekends. It was crazy rescheduling. Thank God our customers are awesome and willing to be patient.”

The comedy club falls under what the state considers a recreational or entertainment facility. Over the summer they were able to take some of their shows outside, but most recently, they were ordered to close during the state’s three-week pause.

Now that they’re back open, they’re focusing solely on the positives, and are thankful to be back in business.

“It was difficult to get back on our feet until this past weekend,” Brailsford said. “This is our second weekend back. We are very excited.”

Brailsford said since they own the building, financially, it’s been a blessing. He said they have their safety protocols down to a science.

“We have two shows in a night,” he explained. “As soon as the first show ends and everybody is out, every single seat is cleaned and sanitized. Every surface, the bathrooms … we flip the whole thing and we do it again. We are also using single-use containers.”

Brailsford said they’re excited to welcome people back, especially as the pandemic drags into 2021.

“Everybody needs a laugh right now,” he said. “It sounds cliché, but it’s so true.”

Like all other businesses across the state, the Comedy Club has to close by 10:30 p.m. on weekend days. Brailsford said it hasn’t really changed how they operate too much, and they now just have to keep the time limit in mind when scheduling shows.