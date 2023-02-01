NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New life might soon be breathed into the Emerald Square mall, according to North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg.

Borg said the town was recently approached by a developer regarding potential concepts for the property.

That concept includes the construction of 300 apartments with the hope of creating a “live, work, play” model.

“We felt that as a town, it would be a really good model and will have a lot of success,” Borg said.

The mall is nearly 65% vacant, according to Borg.

“We’re looking for ways to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the mall,” added Borg.

Borg said the town has asked the developers to consider adding affordable housing into the plan.

Despite the plan, Borg stressed that “nothing is off the table” in regards to the Sears building. He said the town is still mulling whether to remodel, renovate or demolish it completely.

“In North Attleboro, we’re very interested in exploring areas for growth that make sense,” Borg said. “We have a vision that there’s a really good opportunity for businesses to come here and be part of the fabric of our great community.”

The potential project is still in its preliminary stages. Borg said the next step is to get developers and property owners in agreement before the town seeks a zoning approval.