Eleven Forty Nine permanently closes due to COVID-19 crisis

Business News

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Eleven Forty Nine, a popular East Greenwich event venue, has decided to close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant announced Monday.

The restaurant posted to Facebook thanking all of their customers for the support they received over the years.

“It has been our sincere honor to serve our patrons for the last 13 years, we have enjoyed sharing so many special occasions and life events with you,” the restaurant wrote.

The restaurant was known for its all-you-can-eat brunch and upscale casual dining.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

