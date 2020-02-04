Electric Boat to hire thousands as submarine production ramps up

In this Tuesday, July 1, 2014 photo, a missile hatch for a Virginia class nuclear powered submarine is worked on by Electric Boat employees at the company’s Quonset Point facility, in North Kingstown, R.I. Submarine maker Electric Boat plans to double its workforce in Rhode Island to build a new class of submarines, which is […]

Defense contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat says it’ll need to hire thousands more employees over the next decade as it ramps up submarine production.

Electric Boat President Kevin Graney met with elected officials in Connecticut and Rhode Island for an annual legislative update on Monday. Graney says the company currently has nearly 17,000 employees — a level of employment not seen since 1993.

He says Electric Boat will need about 20,000 employees around 2030 to build two classes of submarines.

That will require hiring about 18,000 people to increase the headcount while accounting for attrition.