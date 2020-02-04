Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay

Electric Boat to hire thousands as submarine production ramps up

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Electric Boat submarine

In this Tuesday, July 1, 2014 photo, a missile hatch for a Virginia class nuclear powered submarine is worked on by Electric Boat employees at the company’s Quonset Point facility, in North Kingstown, R.I. Submarine maker Electric Boat plans to double its workforce in Rhode Island to build a new class of submarines, which is […]

Defense contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat says it’ll need to hire thousands more employees over the next decade as it ramps up submarine production.

Electric Boat President Kevin Graney met with elected officials in Connecticut and Rhode Island for an annual legislative update on Monday. Graney says the company currently has nearly 17,000 employees — a level of employment not seen since 1993.

He says Electric Boat will need about 20,000 employees around 2030 to build two classes of submarines.

That will require hiring about 18,000 people to increase the headcount while accounting for attrition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com