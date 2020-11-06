Electric Boat to build ballistic missile submarines for US Navy, will hire thousands of workers

An artist rendering of the future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine. SOURCE: U.S. Navy

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Electric Boat has signed a $9.5 billion contract to produce 12 Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines for the U.S. Navy.

Kevin Graney, president of Electric Boat, said the contract will have a direct economic impact of more than $4 billion on Rhode Island’s economy and will create thousands of jobs.

“We will be growing from where we are right now, which is about 4,000 people here in Quonset, up to about 6,000, ultimately,” Graney said. “Steel fitters, welders, pipe fitters, pipe welders, sheet metal workers, electricians, riggers, you name it…really across the board.”

Sen. Jack Reed, the Ranking Member of the Armed Services Committee, called the contract a victory, “for Electric Boat, for Rhode Island’s workforce, for the entire supply chain, for our nation’s navy and for our national security.”

“This is a smart investment that bolsters national security and benefits Rhode Island,” Reed said. “Rhode Islanders build the very backbone of these boats and provide our nation with a strategic, technological advantage.”

“This contract agreement is a testament to the skill and dedication of our defense manufacturing workforce and the local suppliers who contribute to the production of these next-generation submarines,” he continued.

Electric Boat plans to begin the hiring process right away, and Ganey said the first delivery of the Columbia vessel will be in 2027.

“What we build here in Quonset are the most complex, elaborate vessels ever to sail the seas,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said. “That is something worth taking a step back and remembering as we advance into this new Columbia program.”

