Dunkin’ now offering delivery service

This Aug. 3, 2017, photo shows a Dunkin’ Donuts sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. Dunkin’ Donuts is cutting back on its food and drink offerings. The Boston Herald reports the new, simplified menu is expected to roll out in New England locations starting Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, before expanding nationwide in mid-March. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

CANTON, Mass (WPRI) — Dunkin’ has begun to offer delivery service.

The company announced Monday it’s teaming up with Grubhub, an online and mobile food-ordering and delivery service.

Dunkin’ launched the offer at more than 400 locations in New York City through Seamless, Grubhub’s New York brand.

Logo via dunkindonuts.com

Dunkin’ and Grubhub are looking to expand delivery service to Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, and other cities in the next few months.

Customers can order drinks, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, etc. via the mobile app or grubhub.com.

“Dunkin’ is an iconic, beloved brand that has long been a daily ritual for millions of people,” Head of Enterprise at Grubhub Seth Priebatsch said. “The chance to help Dunkin’ extend their reach by bringing their signature coffees, donuts and more to Grubhub and Seamless customers marks an exciting moment for both of our companies.”