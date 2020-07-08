Live Now
Dunkin’ Donuts to permanently close 450 convenience store locations

Business News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dunkin’ Donuts will permanently close 450 locations by the end of this year, USA Today reports.

All stores that will close are located in Speedway gas station convenience stores.

Restaurant Business Online posted news of the planned closures in early February; it wasn’t immediately clear why the story resurfaced in July.

The site quoted Scott Murphy, president of Dunkin’ Americas, explaining the move during an earnings call: “By exiting these sites, we’re confident we’ll be better positioned to serve many of these trade areas with future Dunkin’ restaurants that reflect the full expression of our next-generation restaurant design.”

Dunkin’ reached an agreement to exit the Speedway-owned-and-operated locations along the East Coast this year, Michelle King, a Dunkin’ Brands spokeswoman, told USA Today.

King added that Dunkin’ plans to grow by expanding in other “non-traditional” locations such as airports and universities.

The closures are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

