‘Don’t sit on the fence’: Accounting organization offers to help businesses apply for grants, loans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Applying for small business loans and grants can be stressful and confusing, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants is offering free assistance to business owners who need it.

Melissa Travis, the CEO of the organization, believes they are the first in the nation to offer free assistance to businesses. The idea came after businesses were left scrambling during the pandemic.

“It is heart breaking when you talk to a business owner and you learn they have left money on the table,” she said.

Travis said when it comes to applying for grants and loans, small businesses should try to apply for as many as they can. If they don’t, she said they could be missing out on much-needed funding.

The organization is working with the local Small Business Administration as well as Rhode Island Commerce.

“If you are a business owner out there and you are not sure if you are eligible, or you think you are eligible, or you dont want it to end up being a loan, or you’re looking at forgiveness, we have assistance for you,” Travis said.

“Some of these businesses can’t believe that A, this assistance exists, and B, that they are eligible for the funding,” she continued.

Travis said her team found that some businesses don’t have an accountant or payroll service. Not having that assistance, Travis said, can make finding the proper documents to prove their lost revenue throughout the coronavirus pandemic quite challenging.

Through their program, she said an accountant will be able to work with business owners on filling out the applications. Many business owners don’t even know about their free program, according to Travis, which she said is something they can’t afford to miss.

“There are so many people who have stayed on the sidelines unnecessarily, and you are literally leaving money on the table,” she said. “There’s no downside at all for you. Don’t sit on the fence.”

The organization is also offering free training programs in partnership with the SBA and Rhode Island Commerce’s Restore RI Program. The next session will take place on March 3.