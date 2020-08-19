‘Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,’ Pres. Trump tweets after company bans employees from wearing ‘MAGA’ attire

Business News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Pres. Donald Trump took aim at the Goodyear tire company after a photo of the company’s policy on employee attire went viral — which showed ‘MAGA attire’ on its list of “unacceptable” clothing.

Trump proposed a boycott of the company based on the photo said to have been shown during a Goodyear diversity training, according to Reuters.

The slide indicated that “acceptable” attire included Black Lives Matter and support for the LGBTQ community. Under “unacceptable” the company included Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA attire, and political affiliated slogans/material.

The company’s full statement reads:

“Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

