PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Short-Term Rental Association (RISTRA) is offering temporary housing options “at a significant discount” to anyone whose life has been disrupted by the emergency bridge repairs in Providence.

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge, one of the main thruways into the capital city, was abruptly shut down for emergency repairs on Monday. The decision resulted in days of significant travel delays not just on I-195, but also in area neighborhoods as drivers navigated detours and sought out alternate routes.

The gridlock was felt as far away as Newport, where the Pell Bridge is also undergoing construction.

To give people another option, RISTRA announced Thursday that a “wide collection of homes” around Rhode Island will be available to rent at a discount of up to 50%.

“We recognize that many Rhode Islanders, particularly medical personnel and educators, may not have the needed time for the lengthened commute,” RISTRA Executive Director Greer Gagnier said. “This is one example of Rhode Islanders looking for ways to help other Rhode Islanders in need.”

Visit RISTRA’s website to view the available listings. Prospective renters should send a message to the host associated with a rental to receive the reduced rate.