PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island General Treasurer James Diossa is expected to announce actions related to the U.S. Department of Justice’s settlement agreement with Washington Trust Company.

Washington Trust, the oldest community bank in the nation, agreed to pay $9 million to resolve allegations it engaged in lending discrimination by redlining majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Rhode Island.

A press conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The complaint alleges Washington Trust didn’t provide mortgage lending services to majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the state from 2016 through at least 2021.

The complaint further alleges that even when the bank generated loan applications from majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, the applications themselves were disproportionately white.

During that time, the complaint said other banks got nearly four times as many loan applications each year in majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the state.

Washington Trust told 12 News they believe they’ve been fully compliant with fair lending laws, citing corporate initiatives and multi-lingual, minority outreach staff as part of their commitment to all communities.