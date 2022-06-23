CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Changes may be coming to the vacant Ann & Hope building in Cumberland.

Hartford Holdings LLC, which purchased the historic mill building earlier this year, has submitted its detailed master plan to breathe new life into the property.

The plan features 241 rental units with 48 of those being billed as affordable housing. It also calls for the ground floor to be utilized as commercial space, which may include a food market and a café.

The separate brick power house on the property is slated to become a brewery and restaurant, should the plan be approved.

“On Broad Street opposite Ann & Hope, there are vacant buildings, there are vacant storefronts,” Cumberland Town Planner Glenn Modica said. “There are storefronts that have been converted for residential use. We want to change that, we want to fill up these spaces and make it attractive, vibrant and active for the community.”

“Ann & Hope isn’t going to do that on its own, but we think it will be a catalyst,” he continued. “It’s the start of bringing some life and some activity back to this neighborhood.”

Since the Rhode Island-based discount retailer’s Cumberland location used to be inside the mill building, the developer is seeking Federal Historic Preservation Tax Credits to rehabilitate the property in an appropriate and way.

Ann & Hope decided to close all of its Curtain & Bath Outlet locations back in June 2020, citing the pandemic’s financial impacts.