Developer plans to convert Swansea Mall into apartments, retail stores

Rendered photo showing the proposed future of the Swansea Mall. (Photos courtesy: Swansea Selectman Chris Carreiro)

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A developer is moving forward with plans to transform the Swansea Mall into a multi-purpose complex.

Swansea Selectman Christopher Carreiro posted rendered photos of what the property is expected to look like on his Facebook page Wednesday.

Brady Sullivan Properties, based out of Manchester, New Hampshire purchased the 84-acre property at 262 Swansea Mall Drive.

According to its website, Brady Sullivan plans on turning the mall into apartment complexes, a roughly 90,000 square foot storage facility, along with 500,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space.

Walmart is currently the only store still open at the Swansea Mall.

As of Thursday afternoon, the renovations were in the planning stages.

Brady Sullivan Properties told Eyewitness News, it expects the project to come together fairly quickly, however, it can’t specify a timeline yet.

