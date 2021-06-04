DEM suspends PVD Food Truck events at RI State Parks this summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you were planning on attending a food truck event at Colt State or Goddard State parks this summer, you may be out of luck.

The DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation has suspended the PVD Food Truck events at Rhode Island State Parks this summer due to the increasing impact on park staff, facilities, and regular park users, according to a post on Facebook.

“These extremely popular events draw large crowds from across the region. The additional pressure on parking areas and open space during the height of the park season is placing a strain on normal operations,” the post read.

PVD Food Trucks said they heard the news after a “great night” at Colt State Park in Bristol on Wednesday.

According to PVD Food Trucks Founder Eric Weiner, they have five to six more events that are scheduled and were approved for both state parks. He says they are working on a solution to work it out with the state or find an alternate location before their next scheduled event on Wednesday, June 9 at Goddard State Park.

“The small business owners that own the food trucks, local musicians, and the community that comes out to our free events rely and look forward to our events,” Weiner said.

12 News has reached out to the DEM for comment but have not yet heard back.

There are still PVD Food Truck Events at other locations across the state. Here is their future schedule.

